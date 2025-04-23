Broadridge Expands Nordic Team To Help Clients Navigate Market Change And Drive Growth - Broadridge Deepens Regional Presence With Experienced Strategic Hires

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced the expansion of its Nordic team with the appointments of Axel Josephson and Albin Andersson as Sales Directors, further solidifying the company's commitment to investment and client service in the region. Josephson and Andersson will both be responsible for driving sales for Broadridge, helping firms across the region to transform operational efficiency, capitalise on technology innovation, and grow.

“A growing number of Nordic firms are looking to increase operational efficiency across their business by transitioning away from legacy infrastructures, highlighting a transformation and growth opportunity for firms across the region,” said Ofir Gefen, Head of International Sell-Side Sales, Broadridge. “The addition of both Axel and Albin to our team will enable Broadridge to better serve this expanding and critically important market.”

Josephson brings a wealth of experience to Broadridge, with a proven track record of success in the financial services industry. He joins from Equiduct, where he served as Country Head of Sweden. His previous experience also includes a range of roles at Infront ASA, most recently as Sales Director.

“I am excited to join Broadridge and help drive the company's growth in the Nordic region,” said Josephson. “Broadridge is a recognized leader in both the capital markets and wider financial services industries, and I am committed to helping firms navigate market change and achieve their aspirations.”

Andersson joins Broadridge from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), where he focused on driving revenue growth by aligning data solutions with client needs. Previously, he has also worked at Infront and Golden Gate Financial. Andersson brings a strong technical foundation and a results-driven approach to Broadridge.

“I am thrilled to join Broadridge and help our clients and firms across the Nordics to capitalize on the opportunities of today’s dynamic market,” said Andersson. “Broadridge’s innovative technology and solutions are helping clients evolve their businesses and stay ahead of both market and competitor curves.”

The appointments of Josephson and Andersson follow the onboarding of Per Lovén as Pre-Sales Director for the Nordics in 2024. With over 20 years of financial technology experience and previous roles at TS Imagine, Liquidnet, SimCorp, and as a Strategic Relationship Manager at Itiviti, Lovén's addition completes a strategic team expansion aimed at strengthening Broadridge's Nordic presence.

This enhanced team is committed to helping current and future clients in the region navigate market change, drive efficiency, and capitalize on leading edge technology to ensure they hit their desired growth trajectory. Broadridge’s trusted and transformative portfolio of solutions provides firms with the tools they need to seamlessly scale, reshape and innovate across markets.