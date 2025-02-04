Broadridge Enhances NYFIX Matching Solution With Symphony Messaging - NYFIX Matching Is The First Post-Trade Matching Tool With Messaging Functionality, Enabling Compliance, Greater Transparency And Streamlined Resolution Of Post-Trade Discrepancies

To streamline communication between asset managers and their executing brokers, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced a partnership with Symphony, the communication and markets technology company, to integrate messaging technology into the NYFIX Matching platform. This latest innovation empowers asset managers to communicate directly with brokers via Symphony’s secure messaging platform, enabling compliance, transparency and streamlined resolution of post-trade discrepancies.

“By integrating Symphony’s messaging functionality, we are enabling clients to resolve post-trade inaccuracies faster and with greater ease, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency,” said Georger Rosenberger, Head of NYFIX, Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions. “This is the latest example of simplifying the client experience with innovative solutions to meet their evolving needs and help them better operate, innovate and grow.”

As the first post-trade matching tool in the industry to offer integrated messaging capabilities, NYFIX Matching addresses a critical gap in the market. The introduction of messaging functionality responds directly to client feedback, who expressed a desire for faster and more direct communication with brokers. This functionality is now available for NYFIX customers.

“As the financial industry advances towards workflow digitization, it has become increasingly reliant on modern, secure, and interoperable collaboration tools to mitigate risks and increase efficiencies,” said Brad Levy, CEO of Symphony. “Through this collaboration, we are able to accelerate trade flows and improve real-time transactional accuracy for Broadridge’s clients.”

For more information about Broadridge’s NYFIX Matching solution, please see here.