Broadridge Completes Acquisition Of Acolin, Unlocking Seamless Cross-Border Distribution And Enhanced Data-Driven Solutions For Clients

Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has completed its previously announced acquisition of Acolin, a leading European provider of cross-border fund distribution and regulatory services. The acquisition expands Broadridge’s distribution solutions for asset managers, helping them enter new markets and grow assets, while also strengthening its regulatory services for the global asset management industry.

“The combination of Acolin’s proven distribution and compliance technology with our existing analytics and investor communications will allow Broadridge to deliver more extensive regulatory and fund compliance services across the fund lifecycle from creation and registration to ongoing distribution,” said Michael Tae, Broadridge’s Group President of Funds, Issuer, and Data-driven Solutions. “Together, our capabilities will let asset managers centrally manage the lifecycle of fund launches and enable them to create the right products, at the right time, and for the right markets.”

Acolin is a Zurich-based distribution support provider serving more than 350 clients, offering access to over 3,000 distributors across 30+ countries and providing comprehensive solutions spanning fund registrations, legal representation, and ongoing compliance management.