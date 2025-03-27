Broadridge Appoints Swatika Rajaram As President Of Bank & Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions

Global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., (NYSE: BR), today announced the appointment of Swatika Rajaram as President of Bank & Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, effective February 2025.

In this expanded role, Rajaram will lead Broadridge’s Regulatory solutions for Banks, Broker-Dealers and Global Custodians - including Proxy services worldwide, Institutional Voting, Corporate Actions and Class Actions solutions

Rajaram has over a decade of leadership experience at Broadridge in P&L ownership, product management and strategy, and a background in management consulting. She sits on the Broadridge Executive Leadership Team.

“We are thrilled to have Swatika move into this expanded role,” said Doug DeSchutter, Co-President of Broadridge’s Investor Communication Solutions business. “I am confident that under Swatika’s leadership, we will elevate Broadridge’s efforts in leveraging digital and AI technologies to continue to enhance the investor experience and to bring capabilities to market that will increase productivity for broker-dealers, global custodians, trust banks, and retail and institutional investors, ultimately helping to democratize investing for everyone and continuing to set the standard for the industry.”

This appointment underscores Broadridge’s commitment to democratizing and digitizing corporate governance, aimed at helping banks, brokers, global custodians and other market intermediaries to better operate, innovate and grow.