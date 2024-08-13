Broadridge Appoints Simon Robertshaw As Chief Technology Officer For Front Office Trading Capabilities

Global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced the appointment of Simon Robertshaw as Chief Technology Officer for Front Office Trading Capabilities. Based in London, Robertshaw will bring together and evolve all front-office trading capabilities across the organization – both sell side and buy side - across asset classes and jurisdictions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Simon to lead our technology trading capabilities across the company, creating a more simplified and optimized experience for our clients,” said Jason Birmingham, Global Head of Engineering at Broadridge. “Simon’s impressive track record and his expertise in trading technology, across global markets, are an invaluable asset and will enable us to continue advancing our trading solutions for financial institutions.”

Robertshaw joins Broadridge from his previous role as Chief Operating Officer at The Bank of London. Over the course of his career, he has held several leadership roles at UBS, Wachovia Bank, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

“I am excited to be joining Broadridge, a trusted and transformative technology company, whose critical technology underpins trading globally, and to leverage my industry experience to create and develop best in class, multi-asset trading solutions for our clients,” said Simon Robertshaw, Chief Technology Officer for Front Office Trading Capabilities at Broadridge. “I look forward to collaborating across teams to simplify and streamline trading solutions to optimize our customers’ entire trade lifecycle.”

This news follows the launch of Broadridge’s Global Futures and Options Software-as-a-Service platform. The platform enhances Broadridge’s capabilities with new functionalities for global Futures and Options institutions, supporting operations from any jurisdiction and benefits from Broadridge’s multi-asset class trading and operations services.