Broadridge Appoints Richard Street As Head Of International Sales

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) today announced the appointment of Richard Street as Head of International Sales to drive further growth and enhance collaboration across international markets. Richard will be based in London and report to Mike Sleightholme, President of Broadridge International.

“We’re excited to welcome Richard to Broadridge to better help our clients operate, innovate and grow,” said Mike Sleightholme. “His deep expertise across the global investment value chain, combined with his proven leadership in driving sales and client engagement will strengthen our international capabilities and accelerate our growth journey.”

Richard brings extensive experience in sales and relationship management, with a broad knowledge base spanning the sell side, buy side, and securities services. He has held both global and regional leadership roles across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and the United States. Prior to joining Broadridge, Richard served as Chief Revenue Officer & Head of Business Development at a portfolio of specialist fintechs, Global Head of Client Coverage at RBC Investor and Treasury Services, and EMEA Head of Investor Services Sales at Citi.

“I am delighted to be joining Broadridge at such a pivotal time in its global growth journey,” said Richard Street. “Broadridge has built a strong reputation across the financial services industry for its trusted expertise and transformative technology. I look forward to collaborating with our international teams to deepen our client relationships, expand our global presence, and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients around the world.”

Richard will lead the execution of Broadridge’s international sales and revenue growth plans. His appointment underscores Broadridge’s commitment to collaboration across international teams and its continued focus on driving innovation and client-centric growth.