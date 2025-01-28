Broadridge Appoints Quentin Limouzi As Global Head Of Post-Trade

Global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., (NYSE: BR), has added to its global leadership through the appointment of Quentin Limouzi in a new role as Global Head of Post-Trade at Broadridge, effective January 27, 2025.

"We are excited to welcome Quentin to Broadridge," said Vijay Mayadas, President of Capital Markets at Broadridge. “With increasing trading velocity, faster settlement cycles, and the acceleration of AI and advanced analytics across the trade lifecycle, our leading Post-Trade platforms are uniquely positioned to enable capital markets firms to transform and simplify through global, multi-asset class, modular solutions. With Quentin’s leadership and market expertise, we can continue to deliver the solutions our clients need to operate, innovate and grow.”

With over two decades of leadership experience in the front office space and across enterprise transformation programs, Limouzi will be instrumental in supporting Broadridge’s clients to navigate global regulatory mandates and extract the greatest value from new technologies to optimize their operations. Prior to joining Broadridge, he held leadership and senior executive roles with LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), TS Imagine (formerly TradingScreen), HSBC and BNP Paribas.

This appointment underscores Broadridge’s commitment to innovation aimed at enhancing user productivity, capabilities and compliance, and follows the recently announced GenAI-powered analytics functionality, part of Broadridge’s OpsGPT platform, to better streamline multi-asset post-trade processing and operational reporting.