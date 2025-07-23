Broadridge Appoints Munish Gautam As Global Head Of Trading Platforms Product Management

Munish Gautam has joined Broadridge Financial Solutions, as Global Head of Trading Platforms - Product Management within Broadridge Trading & Connectivity Solutions (BTCS) business, strengthening its commitment to deliver trusted and transformative front office technology to capital markets clients worldwide.

Gautam brings extensive global expertise in trading platforms and product management. He will lead the continued integration of Broadridge’s market-leading product suite and spearhead the development of advanced multi-asset trading capabilities. Based in London, Gautam will report to Brian Pomraning, Chief Product Officer, Broadridge Trading & Connectivity Solutions.

“Munish has a proven track record developing and managing comprehensive trading solutions at a global scale, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team,” said Brian Pomraning. “His extensive experience in building high-performance trading systems coupled with a deep understanding of global market structure and regulatory environments will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our solutions to deliver transformative innovation to our clients.”

With over 15 years at J.P. Morgan, Gautam most recently served as Executive Director and Cash Equities Product Lead for global equities trading platforms, where he led major transformation initiatives encompassing client onboarding, execution, regulatory, market structure, risk management and front-to-back platform integration.

“I’m excited to join Broadridge at such a pivotal moment for the global markets,” said Gautam. “Clients today need trading platforms that not only deliver low-latency cross-channel execution and adaptability but also respond to ongoing regulatory and structural changes. I look forward to building on Broadridge’s collaborative, innovation-driven culture to deliver an agile, resilient and data-powered trading ecosystem that keeps our clients ahead of the curve.”

This appointment underscores Broadridge’s commitment to being the leading provider of front office trading solutions to capital markets firms globally and follows the recent hires of Ken MacHarg, Brian Pomraning, Anand Chintala, Ian Williams, Yewande Sobola and Tom Gallo.