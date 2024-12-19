Broadridge Appoints Mike Cowley As Head Of International Investor Communications Service Delivery

Global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. , today announced the appointment of Mike Cowley as Head of International Investor Communications Service Delivery business.

Based in London, Mike will lead Broadridge’s world class services for Global Proxy Operations and Corporate Governance, working on the end-to-end service delivery.

“Mike brings over three decades of experience in the post-trade industry and has successfully led global teams in both product and operations arenas, delivering exceptional results,” said Demi Derem, SVP of International Investor Communication Solutions, Broadridge. “His appointment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to working with the best industry talent to help our clients better operate, innovate and navigate the increasingly challenging regulatory landscape.”

“I am excited to be joining Broadridge and utilizing my experience collaborating with business stakeholders and a broad global customer base to drive further efficiency across multi-locational operations,” said Mike Cowley, Head of International Investor Communications Service Delivery at Broadridge. “I admire and share the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering a differentiated client service experience that drives the democratization of investing for both institutional and retail sectors.”

Mike’s extensive experience working with Central Securities Depositories (CSDs), exchanges, sub custodians and global custodians uniquely position him to help refine and harmonize operational processes across markets. His previous role was Global Head of Asset Services Product Development at Citibank where he led transformative initiatives to enhance service delivery. Prior to this, he served as Global Head of Custody and Domestic Fund Services Operations at Deutsche Bank where he managed multinational teams covering a range of operational frameworks.

Mike’s exceptional expertise and track record of driving innovation and efficiency reinforces Broadridge’s commitment to securing top-tier talent to extend leadership in the industry and deliver exceptional value to clients.