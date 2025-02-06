Broadridge Appoints Larry Conover, VP, Special Advisor For Proxy & Corporate Actions

Larry Conover has joined global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) as Vice President, Special Advisor for Proxy & Corporate Actions.

As a key proxy and corporate actions expert, Larry will focus on creating new ways to create value for clients within the Broadridge network globally and bring a valuable client perspective to Broadridge’s product and service evolution. He will also drive and support key industry initiatives such as end-to-end confirmation for proxy contests.

With more than 25 years in financial services, Larry brings extensive expertise from Fidelity Investments, where he was the Vice President for the Operations and Services Group. In this role, Larry had product and business management responsibilities for the Asset Services Division, which included domestic and global Corporate Actions and Proxy. Larry has also led and participated in several industry working and advisory groups focused on evaluating legislative and regulatory changes as well as driving industry best practices.

His deep industry knowledge will play a vital role in advancing Broadridge’s strategy and helping Broadridge clients, operate, innovate, and grow.

Based in New York, Larry will report to Swatika Rajaram, Senior VP, Head of US Proxy and Post Sale.