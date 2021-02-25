Broadridge Appoints Jerome Hoffman To Be Head Of International Partnerships And Alliances

Broadridge has appointed Jerome Hoffman to the newly created role of Head of International Partnerships and Alliances, focusing on the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. In this new role Hoffman will focus on creating and further developing relationships with firms across the financial services spectrum, including technology vendors and service providers, consultancies, system integrators, market intermediaries and infrastructure providers.
Broadridge’s International business is a significant driver of its overall growth strategy, and Hoffman’s new role will further strengthen the ability of Broadridge and its partners to drive greater collaboration for mutual success in delivering best-in-class solutions and services, helping clients to navigate risk, optimise operations and deliver an enhanced customer experience.
“Being able to forge more impactful partnerships and wider relationships is key to Broadridge’s strategy in 2021 and beyond,” said Hoffman. “I’m looking forward to cultivating and maintaining these connections to deliver the myriad benefits which will result from smart, strategic and tactical collaboration with our broader ecosystems.”
Having been with Broadridge since 2012, Hoffman brings a wide variety of financial services expertise spanning all areas of global technology and operations, communications and data and analytics to the role, combined with proven experience in supporting successful strategic partnerships that deliver transformative levels of business value. Hoffman reports to Mike Thrower, VP International Account Management, and will also work in close collaboration with Ira Newman, Broadridge’s Head of Global Partnerships and Alliances.
“Jerome has driven new business sales across EMEA for many of Broadridge’s business units, while actively working with many of our existing partners in his previous sales role,” said Mike Thrower, VP International Account Management at Broadridge. “I have great confidence in Jerome’s ability to deliver even stronger results from our partner network across Broadridge International.”
Prior to Broadridge, Hoffman held senior business development roles at Harland Financial, SIX Telekurs and Bank of Ireland.