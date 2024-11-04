Broadridge Appoints David Fellah As Vice President Of AI Trading Solutions

Global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., (NYSE: BR), today announced the appointment of David Fellah as Vice President of AI Trading Solutions at Broadridge, effective October 16, 2024. Fellah will be based in New York City, NY and will report into Roger Burkhardt, Enterprise Head of AI and Data and CTO of Capital Markets at Broadridge.

In this newly created role, Fellah will be instrumental in leveraging data, AI, and analytics to deliver solutions that enable clients to improve trading strategies and reduce costs.

With nearly thirty years of expertise at the cutting edge of trading technology, quantitative research, and advanced analytics, Fellah brings significant leadership experience from roles at Instinet, LLC (Nomura), ITG, and J.P. Morgan.

"David brings a holistic understanding of the financial and technological considerations that front-office traders face," said Roger Burkhardt, Enterprise Head of AI and Data and CTO of Capital Markets at Broadridge. "His experience and success underscore our commitment to investing in AI-powered innovations that deliver meaningful and differential value to global markets."

"I'm thrilled to join Broadridge, a trusted leader in global trading technology, and am eager to apply my industry experience to develop leading, multi-asset trading solutions that equip our clients with the agility to grow," said David Fellah, Vice President of AI Trading Solutions at Broadridge.

This appointment further builds on Broadridge’s investment in bringing to market live AI-powered innovations such as BondGPT, which assists users in identifying corporate bonds and answers complex bond-related queries; OpsGPT, a Gen-AI-powered co-pilot that uses transaction, settlement, and position data to provide clients real-time visibility for faster fail resolution; and the recent launch of Tradeverse—a real-time, multi-asset, unified global data platform foundational to delivering the value of data and AI to clients.