Broadridge Appoints Anne-Sofie Strandberg As Senior Country Officer For The Nordics

Anne-Sofie Strandberg has been appointed Senior Country Officer for the Nordics and Premier Account Lead for key Nordic clients at Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Based in Stockholm, and with an impressive track record spanning over 35 years servicing the Nordic markets, Strandberg will lead Broadridge’s strategic client relationships and oversee all go-to-market activities across the Nordics – a key focus region that plays an important role in Broadridge’s international growth and investment strategy.

“Anne-Sofie brings extensive experience across the Nordic region and has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for clients," said Mike Sleightholme, President of Broadridge International. “Her deep understanding of the market, coupled with her ability to navigate complex regulatory environments and drive strategic business development initiatives, makes her uniquely positioned to help our clients in the region better operate, innovate, and grow."

“I’m excited to join Broadridge and partner with our clients to help them unlock new opportunities for efficiency, growth and innovation,” said Anne‑Sofie Strandberg, Premier Account Lead and Senior Country Officer for the Nordics at Broadridge. “Drawing on my experience in leading transformational initiatives across the region, I look forward to supporting our clients as they navigate change and position their businesses for long‑term success across capital markets, securities services, and asset management.”

Strandberg joins Broadridge from Apex Group, prior to which she held management roles at FNZ, BNP Paribas, Citi and Swedbank. Her appointment underscores Broadridge’s continued commitment to the Nordic region and reflects its broader strategy to strengthen leadership and accelerate international growth.