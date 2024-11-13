Broadridge Appoints Alix Jules As AI Transformation Leader

Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., today announced the appointment of Alix Jules as AI Business Transformation Leader at Broadridge, effective November 11, 2024. Jules will be based in New York City and will report into Roger Burkhardt, Head of AI for Broadridge.

"We are excited to have Alix join Broadridge where we are dedicated to leveraging AI to better serve our clients, empower our staff and drive efficiency in operations," said Roger Burkhardt, Head of AI for Broadridge. "Alix’s background in digital and AI driven transformations brings invaluable “hands on” expertise to our business and operations teams as they transform the ways in which we service our clients and meet the needs of the financial services industry. He brings deep and practical understanding of both the human and technical elements of business transformations.”

In this role, Jules is responsible for leading the global vision, strategy and transformation agenda for internal initiatives that will enhance productivity, improve quality and accelerate time to market.

“I am excited to join an organization that is dedicated to driving value and helping clients increase efficiency through technology-driven solutions,” said Jules. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to unlock the transformative potential of AI.”

Jules brings transformation leadership experience with a proven track record of translating GenAI and other digital productivity tools into streamlined business operations to achieve more efficient business outcomes. Prior to joining Broadridge, Jules held leadership roles with Google, IBM and Verizon Business.

This appointment further strengthens Broadridge’s commitment to advancing AI-powered innovations, including BondGPT, OpsGPT and Tradeverse, a newly launched, real-time, multi-asset global data platform designed to deliver the value of AI to clients.