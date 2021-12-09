Broadridge And SLIB Joint SRD II Proxy Voting Solution For French Market Is NOW LIVE - French Intermediaries Now Able To Meet New EC Regulatory Requirements Under SRDII

Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), and SLIB, a leading-edge software vendor in electronic voting and securities services based in France, have announced the live operational running of their joint cross-border proxy voting solution. Unique in the French market, the solution enables intermediaries - including banks, brokers and wealth managers that serve France-based investors - to meet their new, mandatory obligations to support voting for European shareholder meetings under the updated Shareholder Rights Directive (SRDII).
“The collaboration with SLIB, together with l’Association Française des Professionnels des Titres (AFTI), the French industry association, has been meticulously designed and implemented by experienced and deeply knowledgeable experts from all relevant stakeholders,” said Demi Derem, General Manager of Broadridge’s International Investor Communication Solutions. “Financial Intermediaries in France can now meet their regulatory obligation to provide cross-border electronic meeting notifications and end-to-end proxy voting services to their French investors, while helping to transform corporate governance standards across Europe through increased levels of shareholder democracy and stewardship.”
“SRDII has mandated a pronounced change in European corporate governance practices, requiring careful planning at a market level to enable the compliance of all actors,” said Philippe Cognet, CEO of SLIB. “By partnering with Broadridge, we have combined their market leading global proxy voting infrastructure with our best-in-class Votaccess platform (used by the majority of listed companies) for French intermediaries and investors resulting in a robust, market-ready operational solution that delivers significantly higher rates of cross-border processing efficiency and governance automation.”