Broadridge 2022 Sustainability Report Highlights Long-Term Value

- Expands Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions data disclosure, including TCFD-aligned climate risk analysis
- Commits to develop net zero greenhouse gas emissions plan
- Provides results of inaugural ESG materiality assessment
- Profiles strength and increasing diversity of Broadridge Board
- Highlights strong associate engagement with Great Place to Work® certification in nine countries
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today released its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report highlights a year of strong progress in its ESG initiatives.
“Broadridge continues to make important progress on its ESG journey, driving digitization across our client base, enhancing our disclosures, developing a long-term net zero emissions plan, and upholding a strong culture of diversity and inclusion,” said Tim Gokey, Broadridge’s CEO. “Our approach is underpinned by the Service-Profit Chain, with highly engaged associates driving satisfied clients which in turn creates long-term shareholder value.”
The report highlights that Broadridge:
- Digitally suppressed 86% of paper in equity proxy communications (up 5 percentage points from two years ago), further reducing the cost and the environmental impact of corporate governance for public companies
- Facilitated approximately 2,500 virtual shareholder meetings in fiscal year 2022, helping to increase investor engagement and drive digitization
- Increased the representation of women on the Board to 33%, with women chairing two of the three Board Committees. Broadridge has increased the technology and regulatory expertise on its Board which is now close to 60% diverse
- Disclosed detailed workforce diversity data with the addition of its 2021 U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEO-1) Report in the Sustainability Report
- Created three new employee Associate Networks focused on young leaders, veterans, and employees with disabilities, complementing existing networks focused on women leaders, multicultural engagement, and LGBTQ+ awareness
