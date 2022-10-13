British Columbia Securities Commission Launches Redesigned Investor Education Website InvestRight

The B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) has given its investor education website InvestRight.org a brand new look, helping visitors more easily find the information they need to feel empowered and informed about their investment decisions.

InvestRight is an unbiased resource with relevant tools and tips for both new and experienced investors. The website redesign has a streamlined look with key topics at the top of the homepage, so visitors can spend less time navigating and more time learning. Find information about the basics of investing, managing investments, avoiding fraud, or discover tools, resources and news in a single click. Reporting fraud or misconduct is easier than ever with a standout button on the home page.

“October is Investor Education Month,” said Pamela McDonald, the BCSC’s Director of Communications and Education. “We are using that opportunity to showcase InvestRight.org and the valuable information it provides, all designed to arm British Columbians with the tools and information that can help them in their investing journey.”

Not sure where to start? Click on “Get Started with Investing” to boost your knowledge. Learn to spot the warning signs of investment fraud by clicking “Avoid Fraud.” A new “Popular Searches” area will help visitors discover and learn about new topics. Use the Investment Growth Calculator to understand how investments compound over time and how fees can affect that growth, or test your crypto assets knowledge with a quiz.

A key goal of the BCSC is to empower investors to protect their financial interests and become more informed about investment products and services. The redesigned InvestRight.org can help British Columbians easily find the information they need to make wise decisions and protect themselves from unsuitable or potentially fraudulent investments.