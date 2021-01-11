British Columbia Securities Commission Launches Campaign To Foster People’s Confidence In Investing

The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) is trying to dispel anxiety about investing through ads highlighting the humorous lengths people will go to avoid the topic.
The new “Evasive Maneuvers” campaign, which features radio, television and digital ads launching this month, seeks to raise awareness about how investing can help British Columbians plan for a better financial future.
BCSC research shows that nearly half of British Columbians are anxious about losing money on their investments. Previous BCSC research has shown that people felt that education could help reduce their uneasiness, with one out of five investors saying they would feel more confident if they had basic guidance.
“If you’re feeling intimidated or stressed about investing, you aren’t alone – anxiety is one of the main barriers people face when making investment decisions,” said Pamela McDonald, the BCSC’s Director of Communications and Education. “But the British Columbia Securities Commission is here to help.”
The BCSC provides trustworthy and unbiased information and online tools through InvestRight.org, which helps investors understand their options, assess their risk tolerance, protect themselves against fraud, and keep track of fees.
InvestRight.org includes Get Started with Investing, a series of 11 mobile-friendly short videos, plus interactive tools and educational articles. Investors can also use an interactive tool to help people recognize whether they are an investor, a saver, or both.
People who identify as investors are more likely to understand the risks and benefits of their investments, have an understanding of the fees and charges associated with their investments, and be on track to meet their financial goals.