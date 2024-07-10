Bridgewise Launches AI-Driven Analysis For Global ETFs And Mutual Funds

New platform offers first-of-its-kind deep analysis of funds and their underlying holdings, providing previously unobtainable levels of insight into these investment vehicles as well as a buy/sell recommendation.

As part of its push into fund analysis, Bridgewise adds Deborah Fuhr, a world-leading expert and researcher on ETFs and Founder of ETFGI , to its advisory board.

Bridgewise, the financial research intelligence platform for global securities, announced today the launch of a new fund analysis solution that will provide market-leading levels of detail into funds and their underlying assets. Powered by AI, Bridgewise will enable for the first time deep analysis of fund holdings, past performance, and fee structure, providing coverage for the vast majority of funds on the market. Critically, Bridgewise’s platform provides analysis in any language, helping to close barriers for global funds.

ETFs, mutual funds, and other similar vehicles have become some of the most popular choices for investors, with assets invested in the global ETFs industry have increased 10.8% YTD in 2024, going from $11.63T at the end of 2023 to $12.89T. However, due to the sheer number of assets held in funds, it hasn’t been possible to provide comprehensive analysis, especially considering that less than 20% of global securities are covered by professional analysts.

This is precisely the problem AI is well placed to solve. Powered by dual AI technologies - machine learning analysis of the vast majority of global equities and a custom Micro Language Model (MLM) - Bridgewise is able to break down funds into their constituent assets and provide a detailed analysis of each one, as well as buy/sell recommendations.

Gaby Diamant, Co-Founder and CEO at Bridgewise, says, “Until now, fund analysts have faced a daunting challenge. There is no way for a human to provide a detailed fundamental analysis on each and every asset in popular funds, especially when some funds are composed of thousands of individual stocks. The time it would take to complete such an analysis would quickly stretch to a full year or more. Our AI technologies not only allow for a previously unobtainable level of depth of fund analysis, but also nearly universal coverage of funds, each one with the same level of detailed analysis along with buy/sell recommendations for the individual stocks in the fund.”

As part of Bridgwise’s expansion into the funds market, the company has added Deborah Fuhr to its advisory board. Fuhr is the founder and managing partner of ETFGI, a leading independent research, event and consultancy firm in the global ETFs and ETPs industries.

Deborah Fuhr says, “ETFs are increasingly gaining popularity with retail investors and financial advisors around the world providing simple, liquid, transparent, cost efficient, diversified exposure to global markets, regions, countries, themes. At the end of May our research reported the global ETFs industry has had 60 months or 5 years of consecutive monthly net inflows and the assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a record of $12.89 trillion. Bridgewise is developing a solution to fill a growing need for detailed information about mutual funds and ETFs to allow retail investors to make fully informed decisions.”

For investors, the new fund analysis solution will provide a unique experience including interactive elements, contextual ratings, and other features designed to help them find investment opportunities. Features include:

Holdings Analysis - detailed insights into every underlying asset and how fund holdings are distributed across sectors, countries, exposure and other factors.

Alternatives Analysis - Interactive comparisons of alternative funds make it easy for investors to choose the one that is right for them.

Buy/Sell Recommendations - Bridgewise provides recommendations for every security it analyzes, and does so with the necessary regulatory compliance.

Insightful Category Indicators - Standard industry metrics are given context through graded comparisons to industry averages, helping investors of any experience level.

Asset Discovery - Investors are guided to additional underlying assets from within the fund, allowing them to pursue additional opportunities.

The new tool will be rolled out to Bridgewise users over the course of July.