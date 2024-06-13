Brickken Is Selected To Participate In The European Blockchain Regulatory Sandbox

This regulatory sandbox, driven by the European Commission, fosters a secure and reliable environment where blockchain technology providers and regulators can collaborate and reach agreements.

The Spanish startup, which has already tokenized assets worth 200 million euro, continues to lead the tokenization path following its recent inclusion in PwC's digital assets program and its partnerships with industry leaders such as Chainlink, Psalion and Keyrock among others.

Coinbase will work with Brickken and each of the partners engaging the European Commission sandbox to help shape best practices for institutions to engage in products safely and securely onchain.

Brickken, a Barcelona-based startup pioneering in the tokenization of real-world assets, announced today its selection to participate in the European Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) Regulatory Sandbox. This regulatory sandbox will provide legal certainty for decentralized technological solutions, including blockchain, by identifying deployment obstacles from a legal and regulatory perspective. Additionally, it will offer legal advice, regulatory expertise, and guidance in a secure and confidential environment.

The program, driven by the European Commission, will enable regulators and supervisors to enhance their understanding of the latest blockchain technologies and share best practices through ongoing dialogue between public institutions and private entities such as Brickken.

With its inclusion in the European Regulatory Sandbox, Brickken will be able to develop and optimize its solutions within a secure environment, boosting its acceptance among institutional clients, market operators, and bond issuers, thereby facilitating its entry into new markets. Brickken aims to become a strategic ally for various capital market players, maximizing their operational efficiency and fostering technological synergy in digital asset management.

Edwin Mata, CEO and co-founder of Brickken, expressed his enthusiasm about the selection, stating: "This opportunity validates our innovative approach to asset tokenization and also allows us to collaborate with regulators and other industry leaders to build a stronger and more reliable blockchain ecosystem. The experience and knowledge we gain in this regulatory sandbox will be invaluable for our future growth and success."

Brickken’s inclusion in this sandbox represents another milestone in its mission to revolutionize the tokenization industry. Just one week ago, the startup announced its selection for the Scale program for tokenization and digital assets by the international consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), marking another step towards the adoption of blockchain by institutional clients, banks, and capital markets. Furthermore, the company has secured partnerships with industry giants such as Psalion and Chainlink, the world's leading real-world asset tokenization technology, used by global financial institutions.

Brickken and Coinbase will combine their expertise to advance best practices for infrastructure and market structure powering the tokenization of real-world assets. Brickken brings their know-how in tokenization and technology, and will build solutions on infrastructure supported by Coinbase such as Wallet and Base.

Founded in Barcelona in 2020 by Edwin Mata, Yassir Haouati, Bram Duindam, and Dario Lo Buglio, Brickken is experiencing rapid growth. It is now active in over 14 countries, has tokenized more than 200 million euro in assets, boasts over 50 clients, and has seen a growth rate of over 100% compared to the previous year. The company is now addressing new verticals that are open to the solutions offered by Brickken.

This company's digital asset platform specializes in the tokenization of financial instruments like equity and debt, regardless of the company's size, asset type, or jurisdiction. It provides robust technological support for anyone looking to enter the market without the need to develop their technology, as they can rely on Brickken's infrastructure, which offers a frictionless entry. This enables them to serve a wide range of sectors, including real estate, startups, institutions, venture capital funds, and Family Offices, allowing them to efficiently digitize and manage their assets.