Brian P. Hudak Named US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Deputy Chief Counsel

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced Brian P. Hudak as Deputy Chief Counsel.

In this role, Mr. Hudak provides advice to the Chief Counsel and senior OCC officials on significant legal, policy and administrative matters affecting the federal banking system. This includes management and oversight over the OCC’s enforcement, litigation, and internal agency matters.

“Brian brings nearly two decades of successful litigation and enforcement experience at the U.S. Attorney’s Office to the OCC, where he will provide meaningful direction to advance our supervisory and regulatory mission while ensuring that our regulated institutions are held accountable for their compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements,” said Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan V. Gould. “Brian has received numerous recognitions for his outstanding work on behalf of the United States, and the OCC is fortunate to have a leader with his background, skills and expertise in our legal department.”

Mr. Hudak most recently served as Civil Chief at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia where he oversaw and supervised the litigation of thousands of civil defensive and affirmative matters. Prior to becoming Civil Chief, Mr. Hudak served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office as Deputy Civil Chief and as line Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Civil Division. During his 18 years at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mr. Hudak personally handled volumes of high-profile civil defensive cases, collected more than $1 billion in recoveries in civil enforcement lawsuits, and disrupted hundreds of millions of dollars in assets traced to terrorist and trans-national criminal organizations. Before his government service, Mr. Hudak worked for a law firm in New York.

Mr. Hudak received his bachelor of science degree in computer science from the University of Virginia and his juris doctor cum laude from Washington & Lee University School of Law.