Breige Tinnelly Joins Archax As Head Of Market Developme - Will Drive FCA Regulated Digital Exchange’s Evolution Post-Launch

Archax, the first and only FCA regulated digital securities exchange, broker and custodian, has today announced the appointment of Breige Tinnelly as Head of Market Development. As a UK qualified lawyer, Breige brings a wealth of experience from the traditional capital markets, as well as from having spent 6 years working in the digital blockchain/crypto/tokenisation space.



Graham Rodford, CEO at Archax, comments: “With successful deployment of the Archax platform to our production environment complete, we are now in final preparations for public launch. As such, we are ready to bring in additional talent to help build business momentum. Breige will drive our market development going forward as we roll out globally and embrace more digital asset classes and financial instruments, and we are delighted to have her on board.”



Breige has previously worked across global players and in various start-ups as founder and director. Prior to Archax she was Chief Strategy Officer for Tutum Capital and has held senior roles as Head of Europe for Securitize, Senior Vice President EMEA, Head of Business Development, Sales, Marketing & Strategy for US Bank and BNY Mellon. Breige brings expertise in fundraising, building high performance teams, implementing product and business scale into new markets, executing sales strategy, successfully positioning route to market and growing revenue



Commenting on the appointment, Breige adds: “As a senior commercial executive with over 20 years in the debt capital markets and financial services industry, I have built up a wealth of experience across the legal, financial technology, blockchain and regulatory technology sectors. I was keen to leverage all this in the emerging world of digital assets and believe that Archax’s unique position as a regulated, institutional digital asset ecosystem makes them ideally placed to help build the future rails of global capital markets.”