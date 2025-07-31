Braga Moro Lists On Euronext

39 th listing on Euronext in 2025

Market capitalisation at IPO is €8.0 million

Milan – 31 July 2025 – Euronext today congratulates Braga Moro on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

Braga Moro specialises in the design and manufacturing of high-performance, reliable power and control electronics systems, solutions, and devices used in mission-critical sectors such as telecommunications, energy, transportation, robotics, electro-medical, and industrial automation.

Braga Moro’s listing represents Euronext’s 39th listing of this year. In the placement phase, Braga Moro raised €2.2 million.

The free float at the time of admission is 18.70% and the market capitalisation at IPO is €8.0 million.

Andrea Passanisi, CEO of Braga Moro, said: "The listing on Euronext Growth Milan represents a strategic step in Braga Moro's development plan. After consolidating our position in critical sectors such as electrical infrastructure, networks, and infrastructure supporting transportation systems, ICT/data centres, and telecommunications, we are ready to embark on a new phase of growth, based on innovation, international expansion in the Far East and the United States, and the enhancement of our industrial capacity. We also intend to advance our M&A strategy, initiated with the successful acquisition of Cipierre, which has delivered tangible value and unlocked meaningful synergies, a key lever for accelerating future development and expanding our capabilities. We are confident that the market will recognise the strength of our vision and endorse our commitment to champion Italian technological excellence on the global stage.”





Carlo Nardello, President of Braga Moro, Maddalena Bellante, CEO of CIpierre, Andrea Passanisi, CEO of Braga Moro, and Graziano Petrigliano, CFO of Braga Moro

