Effective August 1, 2022, BOX Options Market LLC (“BOX”) is establishing Section IV.D.2 (Strategy QCC Transactions) in the BOX Fee Schedule.1 Specifically, under this new subsection, qualifying strategy QCC transactions will no longer be assessed a fee regardless of Participant type. These transactions will not be eligible for the QCC Rebate and will not count toward QCC Agency Order volume detailed in Section IV.D.1 of the Fee Schedule.

Click here for full details.