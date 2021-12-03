BOX Network Redesign And Migration To Equalized Cabling Infrastructure

This notice is being issued by BOX Options Market LLC (“BOX”) to provide information regarding the BOX network redesign and migration to an equalized cabling infrastructure within the NY4 data center. The redesign and migration are planned for late Q1 2022.
Once the new cabling and network infrastructure is ready, Participants can begin to migrate their connections. An official decommission date for the existing network infrastructure will be announced and all cross connects must be on the new network.
BOX will provide more information and specific dates as the build progresses.