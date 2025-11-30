Bouali Sina Petrochemical Celebrates IPO Anniversary At Tehran Securities Exchange

Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company (BSPC)’s executives joined Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE)’s opening bell ceremony on Sunday 30 November 2025.

The ceremony, held in the presence of senior TSE officials and a group of market participants, provided an opportunity to review the company’s key achievements and outline its future strategic plans.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Mohammad Javad Badri, BSPC’s Chief Executive Officer praised the TSE for the initiative and highlighted the company’s performance since its listing.

“Since BSPC’s listing at the capital market, the company has placed transparency and accountability at the heart of its operations,” he added.

The CEO identified frequent regulatory changes and administrative interventions as major challenges facing capital market participants. He also emphasized: “Regulatory certainty is essential for long-term industrial planning and for removing barriers to development.”

Reaffirming the company’s dedication to shareholder engagement, he stressed the importance of harnessing capital market instruments to drive future growth and operational expansion.

Notably, BSPC was listed at TSE in November 2020 under the ticker symbol “BONA” and currently holds the eighth position by market capitalization among the 35 companies in the Chemical Products Industry, with a market value exceeding IRR 680 trillion.

The company plays a significant role in Iran’s non-oil exports and is integrated into the broader value chain of the National Petrochemical Company, contributing to the country’s industrial and economic development. With an area of 36 hectares, BSPC is located in the Special Economic Zone of Bandar-e Emam, Khuzestan Province, northwest of the Persian Gulf. This complex is the third aromatic project in Iran’s petrochemical industry, the commissioning of which began in April 2001, and its production units were launched in 2004.