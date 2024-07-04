Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Seğmen Kardeşler Gıda Üretim Ve Ambalaj Sanayi A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Seğmen Gıda at our Exchange.

With more than 50 years of experience, Seğmen Gıda is a prominent, highly competitive and prestigious brand in the industry. The company offers the flavors of our country to the whole world by combining them with technology.

We find it highly significant that real sector companies such as Seğmen Gıda, which are engaged in production, prefer to launch an IPO in order to finance their growth. Moreover, we attach great importance to further strengthening their corporate structures by capitalizing on the opportunities offered by capital markets in their journey towards institutionalization.

Distinguished guests,

On this occasion, I would like to extend my thanks to the esteemed managers of our company and our intermediary institution who contributed to this IPO. I extend a warm welcome to Seğmen Kardeşler Gıda as it joins Borsa İstanbul family and wish this IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets.