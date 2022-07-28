Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Koroplast

Koroplast Temizlik Ambalaj Ürünleri Sanayi ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş. launches Initial Public Offering. Shares offered to the public will be listed on BIST STARS with a base price of 4,68 TL and the ticker code “KRPLS”.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Koroplast at our Exchange.

Achieving successful growth with its own resources, Koroplast will carry its valuable experience based on many years further with the support of its new partners and the strength it receives from our Exchange.

Performing significant services during the pandemic, Koroplast makes significant contributions to environmental sustainability by increasing the proportion of recycled plastics it uses in its products.

Distinguished guests,

As you know, recently the list of top 1000 largest industrial companies of our country was announced. Among these companies, who are the main element of the sustainable growth of our country, we visit the ones that are not traded on the Stock Exchange, one by one, at their headquarters. We have visited and continue to visit our industrial companies in İstanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Bursa, Kocaeli, Çorlu, Denizli, Kayseri, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Adana and Mersin provinces. We will also visit our industrial companies in other provinces one by one. Moreover, we attend meetings in the chambers of industry and commerce in these provinces, and we meet with our industrial companies and make presentations. Our aim is to explain the capital markets, which is an ecosystem that finances the investments of our industrials that ensure the growth of our country, and provides the opportunity to reach long-term TL, and to offer this opportunity to our industrials.

Serving as a good model, today, Koroplast, one of our country's leading industrialists, is starting to be traded.

Koroplast launched an outstanding IPO with a total IPO amount of 367 million TL and a sale to 104 thousand investors. The company will be listed on BIST STARS.

I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to this successful IPO process, all company employees and the intermediary institution. I wish it to be auspicious for our capital markets.