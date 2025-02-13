Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Kalyon Güneş Teknolojileri Üretim A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Kalyon Güneş Teknolojileri Üretim A.Ş. at our Exchange.

Kalyon Güneş Teknolojileri, has become an important manufacturer of the sector by showing great success in domestic and renewable energy production.

By carrying out panel production in an end-to-end integrated manner, the company has become one of the few facilities in the world. With the panels it produces, Kalyon Güneş Teknolojileri meets the increasing demand in Türkiye as well as supplying panels to many solar power plants abroad.

By starting to be traded on Borsa İstanbul today, the company plans to increase its capacity and realize its new projects with the proceeds from the IPO. I would like to congratulate the esteemed managers of the company for this strategic decision to finance their growth and investments through capital markets.

On this occasion, I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this IPO, all company employees and our intermediary institutions. I would like to welcome Kalyon Güneş Teknolojileri to Borsa İstanbul family and wish this IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets.”