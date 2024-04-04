Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For IC Enterra Yenilenebilir Enerji A.Ş.

Date 04/04/2024

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to the Opening Bell Ceremony as we celebrate the listing of IC Enterra Yenilenebilir Enerji A.Ş. at Borsa İstanbul.

IC Enterra, which was established with IC Holding's deep-rooted history and experience in infrastructure and energy, will further continue to diversify its investments, which are highly valuable in terms of energy supply security, with the proceeds from the IPO.

We are immensely happy to see this distinguished company, which supports the economy with its contribution to the energy transformation, on Borsa İstanbul.

Türkiye's renewable energy potential and the need for investment increase the importance of IPOs in this field.

I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to the IPO, all company employees and the intermediary institution. I wish this IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets and I would like to welcome IC Enterra to Borsa İstanbul family.

