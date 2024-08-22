Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Gündoğdu Gıda Süt Ürünleri Sanayi ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Gündoğdu Gıda at our Exchange.

Gündoğdu Gıda is a well-established company that ensures trust with its long years of experience and achieves success with the quality of its products and innovative approach.

Gündoğdu Gıda aims to achieve sustainable growth with the proceeds from the IPO. Starting to be traded on Borsa İstanbul today, Gündoğdu Gıda will take a significant step towards institutionalization while strengthening its brand value.

Distinguished guests,

I would like to extend my thanks to the esteemed managers of our company and our intermediary institution who contributed to this IPOI extend a warm welcome to Gündoğdu Gıda, as it joins Borsa İstanbul family and wish this IPO to be auspicious for ou