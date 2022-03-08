Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Gezinomi

Gezinomi Seyahat Turizm Ticaret A.Ş. listed on Borsa İstanbul with the Opening Bell Ceremony held on March 8, 2022. Shares offered to the public started to be traded in the BIST MAIN with the ticker code “GZNMI”.
In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:
“Distinguished guests,
Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony held at our Stock Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Gezinomi Seyahat at Borsa İstanbul.
Gezinomi Seyahat makes its sales through software systems it has developed and maintains an activity that helps individual customers. In order to expand these activities, the company will use IPO revenues in working capital, technology investments and growth. Thanks to this growth, the company will contribute significantly to the growth of tourism and foreign exchange earnings.
As regards foreign exchange, I would like to take this opportunity to briefly mention our derivatives products that we have developed for companies that have activities in foreign currency. Recently, we have launched USDTRY Futures and Options Contracts with Physical Delivery. These contracts have flexible maturity and the foreign currency is delivered physically at the end of the maturity date. The company, which has a future foreign exchange debt payment, can make a futures contract at the Stock Exchange in order to receive the USD physically on that date.
Distinguished guests,
Operating in the tourism sector, Gezinomi will be included in both the tourism index and Antalya city index.
Receiving high demand, Gezinomi Seyahat launched an outstanding IPO with a total IPO amount of 140 million TL. On this occasion, I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to this successful IPO process, all company employees and the intermediary institution. I wish it to be auspicious for our capital markets. I would like to welcome Gezinomi Seyahat to Borsa İstanbul family.”