Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Enda Enerji Holding A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Enda Enerji Holding A.Ş. at our Exchange.

Enda Enerji makes a significant contribution to the clean energy transformation with its wind, hydroelectric, geothermal energy projects and electricity generation facilities based on renewable resources.

Enda Enerji was established with the unity of our industrialists and has become an exemplary role model in sustainable and environmentally friendly energy production.

Through this IPO, our new investors have become partners in this significant power union formed by our industrialists. Enda Enerji will further expand its goal by taking the strength of the new investors joining it.

On this occasion, I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this IPO, all company employees and our intermediary institutions. I would like to welcome Enda Enerji to Borsa İstanbul family and wish this IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets.”