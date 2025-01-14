Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Egeyapı Avrupa Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Egeyapı Avrupa Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı at our Exchange.

Egeyapı, one of the prominent representatives of the real estate industry, which has a very important place in our country's economy and affects many areas from production to service, is an important value with its domestic and international projects, decades of experience and know-how, and its brand.

By starting to be traded on Borsa İstanbul today, the company shares this value with its investors. With the proceeds from the IPO, the company will continue to contribute to our country's economy by launching new projects and expanding its investments.

I would like to congratulate Egeyapı's esteemed executives for their strategic decision to transform into a real estate investment trust and launch their IPO.

Distinguished guests,

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributed to this IPO. I would like to welcome Egeyapı to the Borsa İstanbul family and wish this IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets.”