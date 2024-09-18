Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Durukan Şekerleme San. ve Tic. A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Durukan Şekerleme at our Exchange.

Durukan Şekerleme Sanayi exports its products to all over the world with its long years of experience and its prominent position in the sector. Moreover, the company constantly expands its product range thanks to the importance it attaches to quality and its innovative approach.

By starting to be traded on Borsa İstanbul today, Durukan Şekerleme Sanayi will realize its investments and carry its growth targets even further.

Distinguished guests,

I would like to extend my thanks to the esteemed managers of our company and our intermediary institution who contributed to this IPO. I extend a warm welcome to Durukan Şekerleme as it joins Borsa İstanbul family.