Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Bin Ulaşım ve Akıllı Şehir Teknolojileri A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Bin Ulaşım Teknolojileri at our Exchange.

Bin Ulaşım Teknolojileri is one of the leading companies in the sector, which is becoming increasingly important in urban transportation. While expanding its activities in many cities in Türkiye, it has also started to gain prominence in the international arena.

Starting to be traded on Borsa İstanbul today, Bin Ulaşım Teknolojileri will strengthen its entrepreneurial and innovative spirit with a more institutionalized structure. It will use the proceeds from the IPO for investments to develop environmentally friendly solutions.

Distinguished guests,

I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to this IPO. I extend a warm welcome to Bin Ulaşım Teknolojileri as it joins Borsa İstanbul family and wish this IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets.”