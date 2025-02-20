Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Balsu Gıda San. ve Tic. A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Balsu Gıda San. ve Tic. A.Ş. at our Exchange.

Balsu Gıda is a well-established company that has been operating in its sector for many years. It processes hazelnuts, one of the most valuable agricultural products of our country, and delivers them to producers and end consumers worldwide.

Among the 500 largest industrial enterprises, Balsu Gıda will continue its investments and growth with the proceeds from the IPO, will carry its targets further, and will increase its ranking among industrial enterprises.

On this occasion, I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this IPO, all company employees and our intermediary institutions. I would like to welcome Balsu Gıda to Borsa İstanbul family and wish this IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets.”