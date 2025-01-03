Borsa İstanbul’s Opening Bell Rang For Armada Gıda Ticaret Sanayi A.Ş.

In his address at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Korkmaz Ergun, the CEO of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., stated the following:

“Distinguished guests,

Today, I welcome you all to your home, to the Opening Bell Ceremony hosted by our Exchange as we celebrate the listing of Armada Gıda Ticaret Sanayi A.Ş. at our Exchange.

Armada Gıda, with its more than 30 years of established history and innovative perspective, holds a valuable place in the legumes and grains sector. Additionally, through its exports, which constitute a significant portion of its sales, the company makes valuable contributions to our country's economy. Thanks to the IPO the company launched today, it will strengthen its equity capital structure and finance its ongoing investments.

Distinguished guests,

I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to this IPO. I extend a warm welcome to Armada Gıda as it joins Borsa İstanbul family. I wish this IPO to be auspicious for our capital markets.