The uptick rule in the shares in which the short sell was allowed that are BIST 50 constituents, will not be applied as of 05/10/2022 except for İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. (ISGYO) and Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası A.Ş. (TSKB) equities. It has been decided that in the aforementioned two equities (ISGYO, TSKB), the uptick rule will be applied until further notice. Please click for the related Announcement.