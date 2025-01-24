Borsa Istanbul: Periodic Review For The BIST Sustainability Themed Debt Securities Indices For The Period February 1, 2025 – April 30, 2025 Has Been Finalized

In accordance with the articles 3.1. and 3.2. of BIST Sustainability Themed Debt Securities Indices Methodology, periodic review for the BIST Green Corporate Eurobond Indices and BIST Sustainable Corporate Eurobond Indices for the period February 1, 2025 – April 30, 2025 has been finalized.

According to the results of the periodic review, there is no Eurobond to be included in or excluded from the BIST Green Corporate Eurobond USD and BIST Green Corporate Eurobond USD (TRY) Indices, and the Eurobond whose issue information is given in the annex will be included in the BIST Sustainable Corporate Eurobond USD and BIST Sustainable Corporate Eurobond USD (TRY) Indices.

