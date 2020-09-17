Borsa Istanbul: Launch Of Flexible USD/TRY Futures Contracts Creation And Trading Of USD/Ounce Gold Futures Contracts In After Hours Session And Changes Regarding The Derivatives Market Procedure - Flexible USD/TL Futures Contracts Will Commence Trading On The Derivatives And Options Market

Flexible USD/TRY Futures Contracts with user defined flexible expiries will commence trading on the 18th of September in Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. Derivatives Market. In addition to the standard contracts, investors will be able to choose the expiration date and manage their risk efficiently with the central counterparty service offered by Takasbank.
The After-Hour Sessions Will be Extended to the USD/ONS Gold Futures Contract
The After-Hour Sessions for the Index Futures Contracts, which have been held since January 18th, 2020, will be extended to the USD/ONS Gold Futures Contract as of September 18th, 2020. The After-Hours Sessions will allow investors to coordinate their USD/ONS futures contracts with global markets while efficiently managing their risks.
Please click for the related Announcement.