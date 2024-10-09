Borsa Istanbul: Constituents Of The BIST Dividend And BIST Dividend 25 Indices For The Period November 1, 2024 – January 31, 2025 Has Been Changed

Taking BIST Market Cap Weighted Stock Indices Methodology (Methodology) into consideration, periodic review of BIST Dividend indices is completed. As results of the periodic review, constituent changes of BIST Dividend and BIST Dividend 25 indices, decided by Borsa Istanbul Management for the November 1, 2024 - January 31, 2025 period, are below.

BIST DIVIDEND INDEX

STOCKS TO BE INCLUDED STOCKS TO BE EXCLUDED 1 ELITE ELITE NATUREL ORGANIK GIDA 1 ARZUM ARZUM EV ALETLERI 2 BFREN BOSCH FREN SISTEMLERI 3 ISKPL ISIK PLASTIK 4 KONTR KONTROLMATIK TEKNOLOJI 5 SANKO SANKO PAZARLAMA

BIST DIVIDEND 25 INDEX