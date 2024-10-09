Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Borsa Istanbul: Constituents Of The BIST Dividend And BIST Dividend 25 Indices For The Period November 1, 2024 – January 31, 2025 Has Been Changed

Date 09/10/2024

Taking BIST Market Cap Weighted Stock Indices Methodology (Methodology) into consideration, periodic review of BIST Dividend indices is completed. As results of the periodic review, constituent changes of BIST Dividend and BIST Dividend 25 indices, decided by Borsa Istanbul Management for the November 1, 2024 - January 31, 2025 period, are below.

BIST DIVIDEND INDEX

STOCKS TO BE INCLUDED

STOCKS TO BE EXCLUDED

1

ELITE

ELITE NATUREL ORGANIK GIDA

1

ARZUM

ARZUM EV ALETLERI

 

 

 

2

BFREN

BOSCH FREN SISTEMLERI

 

 

 

3

ISKPL

ISIK PLASTIK

 

 

 

4

KONTR

KONTROLMATIK TEKNOLOJI

 

 

 

5

SANKO

SANKO PAZARLAMA

 

BIST DIVIDEND 25 INDEX

STOCKS TO BE INCLUDED

STOCKS TO BE EXCLUDED

SUBSTITUTE STOCKS

1

TURSG

TURKIYE SIGORTA

1

CCOLA

COCA COLA ICECEK

1

ANHYT

ANADOLU HAYAT EMEK.

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

CLEBI

CELEBI

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

GWIND

GALATA WIND ENERJI
