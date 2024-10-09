Borsa Istanbul: Constituents Of The BIST Dividend And BIST Dividend 25 Indices For The Period November 1, 2024 – January 31, 2025 Has Been Changed

Taking BIST Market Cap Weighted Stock Indices Methodology (Methodology) into consideration, periodic review of BIST Dividend indices is completed. As results of the periodic review, constituent changes of BIST Dividend and BIST Dividend 25 indices, decided by Borsa Istanbul Management for the November 1, 2024 - January 31, 2025 period, are below.
BIST DIVIDEND INDEX
|
STOCKS TO BE INCLUDED
|
STOCKS TO BE EXCLUDED
|
1
|
ELITE
|
ELITE NATUREL ORGANIK GIDA
|
1
|
ARZUM
|
ARZUM EV ALETLERI
|
|
|
|
2
|
BFREN
|
BOSCH FREN SISTEMLERI
|
|
|
|
3
|
ISKPL
|
ISIK PLASTIK
|
|
|
|
4
|
KONTR
|
KONTROLMATIK TEKNOLOJI
|
|
|
|
5
|
SANKO
|
SANKO PAZARLAMA
BIST DIVIDEND 25 INDEX
|
STOCKS TO BE INCLUDED
|
STOCKS TO BE EXCLUDED
|
SUBSTITUTE STOCKS
|
1
|
TURSG
|
TURKIYE SIGORTA
|
1
|
CCOLA
|
COCA COLA ICECEK
|
1
|
ANHYT
|
ANADOLU HAYAT EMEK.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
CLEBI
|
CELEBI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
GWIND
|
GALATA WIND ENERJI