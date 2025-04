Borsa Istanbul: Constituents Of The BIST Dividend And BIST Dividend 25 Indices For The Period May 1, 2025 – July 31, 2025 Has Been Changed

Taking BIST Market Cap Weighted Stock Indices Methodology into consideration, periodic review of BIST Dividend and BIST Dividend 25 Indices (BIST Dividend Indices) is completed. As results of the periodic review, constituent changes of BIST Dividend Indices, decided by Borsa Istanbul Management for the May 1, 2025 - July 31, 2025 period, are below.

BIST DIVIDEND INDEX

INCLUDED STOCKS EXCLUDED STOCKS 1 AGESA AGESA HAYAT EMEKLILIK 1 CEMTS CEMTAS 2 BUCIM BURSA CIMENTO 2 PETUN PINAR ET VE UN 3 GEDIK GEDIK Y. MEN. DEG. 3 SAHOL SABANCI HOLDING 4 TUPRS TUPRAS 4 SEKFK SEKER FIN. KIR. 5 YKBNK YAPI VE KREDI BANK.

BIST DIVIDEND 25 INDEX