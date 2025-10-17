Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Borsa Istanbul: Constituents Of The BIST Dividend And BIST Dividend 25 Indices For The Period November 1, 2025 – January 31, 2026 Has Been Changed

Date 17/10/2025

Taking BIST Market Cap Weighted Stock Indices Methodology into consideration, periodic review of BIST Dividend and BIST Dividend 25 indices (BIST Dividend Indices) is completed. As results of the periodic review, constituent changes of BIST Dividend Indices, decided by Borsa İstanbul Management for the November 1, 2025 - January 31, 2026 period, are below.                                                                                           

BIST DIVIDEND INDEX

INCLUDED STOCKS

EXCUDED STOCKS
1 GLYHO GLOBAL YAT. HOLDING

--

 --- ---
2 PLTUR PLATFORM TURIZM

 

    

BIST DIVIDEND 25 INDEX

INCLUDED STOCKS

EXCLUDED STOCKS

SUBSTITUTE STOCKS
-- --- --- -- --- --- 1 DOHOL DOGAN HOLDING
            2 LILAK LILA KAGIT
            3 TRGYO TORUNLAR GMYO
