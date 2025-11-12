Skip to main Content
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Advertise with us
Online Exchange Handbook
search
Login
Subscribe
Home
Exchanges
Exchange Directory
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index
Index News
News
Publications
Acronyms
Glossary
White Papers
Regulators/Associations
close
Track all markets on TradingView
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
News
Borsa Istanbul: Changes To Trading And Contract Codes For KOZAA, KOZAL And IPEKE Shares, And For KOZAA And KOZAL Futures Contracts
Date
12/11/2025
Please
click
for the announcement
Back to List