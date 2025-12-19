Borr Drilling Lists On Euronext Growth

Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 12.9 billion

The 74 th listing on Euronext in 2025

Euronext congratulates Borr Drilling Limited (ticker: BORR) on its listing on Euronext Growth Oslo. The company is returning to the Norwegian market following its delisting from Euronext Oslo Børs in September 2024. This marks the seventy-fourth listing on Euronext markets and the seventeenth on Euronext Oslo Børs’ markets in 2025.

Borr Drilling is an international supplier of modern drilling rigs to the oil and gas industry. Established in Bermuda in 2016, the company owns and operates some of the world's most modern jack-up rigs, specially designed for efficient drilling in shallow water, down to approximately 120 metres. The company delivers drilling operations to customers all over the world.

At market opening today, the price was NOK 41.10 per share, giving the company a market value of NOK 12.96 billion. The company recently raised USD 84 million in a share issue, equivalent to NOK 850 million, as part of financing the purchase of five jack-up drilling rigs.

Bruno Morand, CEO of Borr Drilling, said: “We are pleased to return to the Oslo markets and Euronext Growth Oslo. Our decision was driven by strong recent investor demand for our shares in the Norwegian and European markets. In addition, sell-side analyst coverage and offshore industry knowledge among investors in Norway is unique. We believe this dual listing will improve liquidity for shareholders, broaden our investor base, and enhance shareholder value.”

About Borr Drilling Limited

Borr Drilling Limited is an international drilling contractor incorporated in Bermuda in 2016 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 31 July 2019, and on Euronext Growth since 19 December 2025, under the ticker "BORR". The Company owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high specification designs and provides services focused on the shallow-water segment to the offshore oil and gas industry worldwide. Visit the website at www.borrdrilling.com.