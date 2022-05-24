Bolsa de Valores de Colombia: Relevant Decisions Of The Regional Integration Project

Bolsa de Valores de Colombia - bvc (ticker: BVC:CB) hereby informs that according to the report provided today by Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago (BCS), this Exchange achieved the signing of the Integration Framework Agreement (“Shareholders IFA”) by 50%+1 of the share capital of BCS. According to the above mentioned, given that said percentage had previously been obtained by Grupo BVL and by Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (“bvc”), as of today, the Shareholders IFA whose purpose is the integration of the three Exchanges, is applicable, having been subscribed by the shareholders that represent more than 50% +1 of shares of the capital of the three entities.

By virtue of the foregoing, the shareholders of the three entities that have signed the Shareholders IFA and their respective administrations must comply with the obligations aimed at the implementation and improvement of Regional Integration. Likewise, the three entities will carry out the preparatory acts in each jurisdiction, which are detailed in Clause III of the Shareholders IFA.

In this context, the three Stock Exchanges also inform that they have hired the consulting services of Bain & Company, for advice and accompaniment in the design, planning and start-up stage of the implementation of Regional Integration, which includes different fronts, such as the business and operating model, technological infrastructure, collecting synergies, regulation strategy, organization and other aspects of the Regional Integration process, contracting that has been previously approved by the Board of Directors of the three entities.

Finally, as progress is made in the regional integration process, the market will be informed in a timely manner.