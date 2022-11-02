Boerse Stuttgart Records October Turnover Of Around EUR 6,4 Billion - Leverage Products And Bonds Show Increase In Trading Volume Compared To The Same Month Of The Previous Year

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 6,4 billion in October.

Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 3,1 billion. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 2,5 billion – around 2 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. Investment products contributed around EUR 673 million to the total turnover.

The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was around EUR 956 million in October, an increase of around 49 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. At around EUR 419 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.

According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 900 million. German equities contributed EUR 527 million towards this total. International equities generated turnover of around EUR 373 million.

Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 1,3 billion. The turnover from investment fund units in October was EUR 103 million.

Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume October 2022