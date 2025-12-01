Boerse Stuttgart Records November Turnover Of Around EUR 9,6 Billion - Increase In Structured Securities Compared To The Same Month Of The Previous Year

Boerse Stuttgart is the German exchange of Boerse Stuttgart Group. The European group also operates exchanges in Sweden and Switzerland.

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 9,6 billion in November – the same level as in the same month of the previous year.

Structured securities made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 4,2 billion, around 8 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 3,5 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 771 million to the total turnover.

According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 1,8 billion. German equities contributed around EUR 1,1 billion towards this total. International equities generated turnover of around EUR 749 million.

The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was around EUR 1,1 billion in November. Around EUR 544 million of turnover was attributable to corporate bonds.

Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 2,3 billion.

Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume November 2025