Boerse Stuttgart Records November Turnover Of Around EUR 7,6 Billion - Trading Volumes Increase In Equities, Bonds And Exchange-Traded Products Compared To The Same Month Of The Previous Year

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 7,6 billion in November – around 11 percent more than in the same month of the previous year.

Structured securities made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 2,8 billion. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 2 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 861 million to the total turnover.

The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was around EUR 1,9 billion in November, an increase of around 58 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. At around EUR 930 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.

According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 1,3 billion, an increase of around 4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. German equities contributed around EUR 862 million towards this total. International equities generated turnover of around EUR 406 million.

Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 1,5 billion, around 16 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. The turnover from investment fund units in November was EUR 120 million.

Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume November 2023